Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Set to miss Thursday's game
Kuraly (upper body) will miss Thursday night's game against the Lightning.
With Kuraly banged up, Tommy Wingels will slide down to the Bruins' fourth trio Thursday, along with Tim Schaller and Noel Acciari. In 75 games to date, Kuraly has put up six goals and 14 points, modest fantasy numbers. In real terms, however, the 25-year-old has brought a steady compete level to Boston's energy line.
