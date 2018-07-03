Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Signs three-year extension
The Bruins have signed Kuraly to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2020-21 season, the team's official site reports.
Kuraly's deal carries an annual cap hit of $1.275 million, a very palatable number for the team. The 25-year-old logged six goals and 14 points in 75 games this past season, while working mostly on the Bruins' fourth line. Kuraly, who brings a good mix of size (6-foot-2, 213 pounds) and energy to the table, does have some untapped offensive potential, but his fantasy ceiling is modest as long as he remains entrenched in a bottom-six role.
