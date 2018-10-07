Kuraly centered the Bruins' fourth line during Sunday's practice, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Meanwhile, David Backes moved up to the team's third trio, as coach Bruce Cassidy continues to tinker with the Bruins' line combos early on. It's possible that Kuraly could move up and down the Boston lineup as the season progresses, but as long as he skates on the fourth line, his fantasy upside is modest.