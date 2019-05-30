Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Snags assist in loss
Kuraly earned an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 Game 2 loss to the Blues.
Kuraly has been red hot during the postseason, as he notched three goals and five helpers in 15 playoff appearances, including three points in the Stanley Cup Finals. Despite filling a fourth-line role, the center should continue to log close to the 15:38 of ice time he has been averaging in the postseason. With his hot hand, the 25-year-old could be a solid depth fantasy option the rest of the way.
