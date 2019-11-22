Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Starts off slowly
Kuraly was held off the scoresheet in Thursday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.
Kuraly only has one goal and three assists through 22 games this season. Last year, he had the same number of points through 30 games, but turned it around with 17 tallies over his last 41 appearances.
