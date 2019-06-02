Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Stays hot with tally
Kuraly scored his fourth goal of the postseason and added four hits in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.
Kuraly now has a pair of goals and assists each through the first three games of the Cup finals, giving him nine points in 16 outings overall in the playoffs. The center has also added 37 hits and 43 shots on goal during the postseason run.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...