Kuraly exited Thursday's 5-1 win over the Devils after suffering an undisclosed injury, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Kuraly suffered the injury when he blocked a shot from New Jersey's Steve Santini early in the third period of Thursday's victory. The 26-year-old pivot's unselfish play actually led to his 13th assist of the season, as his blocked shot was picked up by Danton Heinen, who buried his 10th goal of the campaign. More information regarding Kuraly's status for Saturday's matchup with Florida should surface Friday.