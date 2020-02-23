Kuraly recorded an assist, six hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Canucks.

Kuraly has matched his career high in points at 21, which he achieved in 71 games last year. In 2019-20, the 27-year-old has added 129 hits, 81 shots on goal and 24 PIM through 62 appearances. He'll likely continue to serve in a bottom-six role.