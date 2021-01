Kuraly recorded his first goal of the season in the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Penguins on Thursday.

Kuraly's goal, his first point in seven games to date, came off a deflection from his leg, but nonetheless capped a strong shift by the Bruins' fourth line. The trio also included Anders Bjork and Chris Wagner -- who scored Thursday -- and given its strong play versus Pittsburgh, the combo should stick together for the time being.