Kuraly scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Kuraly has two points over his last four games. The 32-year-old has been a mainstay on the Bruins' fourth line so far, racking up five points, 22 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances to begin his second stint with the team. Kuraly's low-scoring production won't generate much buzz for fantasy outside of banger leagues, as he has produced no fewer than 150 hits in four straight seasons.