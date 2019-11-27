Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Turns playmaker
Kuraly dished out three assists in an 8-1 blowout of the Canadiens on Tuesday.
It was Kuraly's first multi-point outing of the season. With his first assist of the game coming on the man advantage, Kuraly tallied the first power-play point of his career. He is benefitting offensively with Andres Bjork and Danton Heinen as his wingers, although that line will likely only last until Patrice Bergeron (lower body) is back in the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.