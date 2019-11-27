Kuraly dished out three assists in an 8-1 blowout of the Canadiens on Tuesday.

It was Kuraly's first multi-point outing of the season. With his first assist of the game coming on the man advantage, Kuraly tallied the first power-play point of his career. He is benefitting offensively with Andres Bjork and Danton Heinen as his wingers, although that line will likely only last until Patrice Bergeron (lower body) is back in the lineup.