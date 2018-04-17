Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Two helpers in Game 3 loss
Kuraly picked up two assists in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 3.
Toronto finally found a way to shut down the Patrice Bergeron line, and while Kuraly did his best to pick up the slack, he's just not that kind of dynamic offensive player. The 25-year-old does have three points (one goal, two assists) in three games for the series, but he'll have a hard time maintaining that pace through the rest of the playoffs.
