Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Two points in Game 1
Kuraly scored the game-winning goal and added a helper in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Kuraly also added three shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in the contest. The two-point night gives Kuraly three goals and seven points in 14 postseason games. He's added 41 shots and 30 hits in that span, providing solid multi-category depth from the fourth line.
