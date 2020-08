Kuraly (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Game 4 versus the Lightning, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Kuraly will miss a second straight game, so Karson Kuhlman will get inserted into a third-line role. According to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe, head coach Bruce Cassidy said Kuraly is "day-to-day", and his next chance to play is Monday's Game 5.