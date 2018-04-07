Kuraly (upper body) will not play Saturday but could be back in action for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Panthers.

Kuraly will miss a sixth straight game Saturday because of the issue, but it sounds as though a return to the lineup could be on tap Sunday. Even if that doesn't wind up being the case, the news at least provides an encouraging sign that he will be ready to rock when the playoffs begin.

