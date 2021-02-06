Kuraly scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Flyers.

Only 27 seconds after Brad Marchand had tied the score midway through the third period, Kuraly wired a puck from just inside the blue line that beat Brian Elliott glove-side and rattled in off the post. It's only Kuraly's second goal and third point of the season, but all of that production has come in the last five games. Given his career highs of eight goals and 23 points over a full campaign, however, the 28-year-old grinder isn't likely to maintain that pace for long.