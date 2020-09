Kuraly revealed he was suffering a groin injury which kept him out of the last three games of the playoffs but won't require surgery, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Kuraly garnered three points in 10 playoff outings, including one shorthanded goal, while averaging 12:55 of ice time before getting hurt. The fact that the Ohio native won't need surgery should clear the way for him to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.