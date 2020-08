Kuraly (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups, signalling that he won't play in Wednesday's Game 3 against Tampa Bay, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The specifics surrounding the absence remain unclear at this point, as it's serious enough to deem him unfit to play. With Kuraly sidelined, look for Par Lindholm or Jack Studnicka to center the fourth line. Kuraly's next chance to suit up will be in Friday's Game 4 matchup.