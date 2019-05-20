Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Back on the ice
Kampfer (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday.
Kampfer sat out Sunday's session, but he's back on the ice as the Bruins continue their preparation for the Stanley Cup Finals. The 30-year-old has only suited up for two postseason contests and he's not likely to re-enter the lineup unless additional injuries hit the Boston blue line.
