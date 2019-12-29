The Bruins recalled Kampfer from AHL Providence on Sunday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Kampfer had a short stint with Providence, as he was sent down and recalled in a matter of 48 hours. With Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) looking doubtful for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Kampfer is expected to draw into the lineup. Kampfer likely won't make a fantasy impact, however, as he's gone pointless in five games with the big club.