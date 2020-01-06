Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Called up again
The Bruins recalled Kampfer from AHL Providence on Monday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.
Kampfer has been bouncing back and forth from minors a ton this year with the Bruins battling injuries on the blue line. Connor Clifton (upper body) has been ruled out and Matt Grzelcyk's (illness) status is uncertain for Tuesday's game versus the Predators, so Kampfer will enter the lineup if the latter can't go.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.