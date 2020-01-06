The Bruins recalled Kampfer from AHL Providence on Monday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Kampfer has been bouncing back and forth from minors a ton this year with the Bruins battling injuries on the blue line. Connor Clifton (upper body) has been ruled out and Matt Grzelcyk's (illness) status is uncertain for Tuesday's game versus the Predators, so Kampfer will enter the lineup if the latter can't go.