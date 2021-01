Kampfer has left the Bruins to attend to a family emergency, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Kampfer isn't expected to be available for Boston's next two games at a minimum. The 32-year-old blueliner notched two helpers in 10 games with the Bruins last season, and will likely stick with the team's taxi squad for most, if not all of the 2020-21 campaign.