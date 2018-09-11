The Rangers traded Kampfer (hand) -- along with a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and conditional seventh-rounder -- to the Bruins in exchange for Adam McQuaid on Tuesday.

Here we have a swap of two defensemen, but the Bruins get a pair of picks in the deal since McQuaid is much more valuable than Kampfer. Considering Kampfer's relatively high draft position -- he was a fourth-rounder by the Ducks in 2007 -- it's been a bit surprising to see that he's only garnered 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) through 166 games and has yet to seize a full-time role at the top level. His role is unlikely to change in Boston, especially coming off a season in which he broke his hand, so it's safe to ignore him in all fantasy setups.