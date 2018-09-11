Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Dealt to Boston
The Rangers traded Kampfer (hand) -- along with a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and conditional seventh-rounder -- to the Bruins in exchange for Adam McQuaid on Tuesday.
Here we have a swap of two defensemen, but the Bruins get a pair of picks in the deal since McQuaid is much more valuable than Kampfer. Considering Kampfer's relatively high draft position -- he was a fourth-rounder by the Ducks in 2007 -- it's been a bit surprising to see that he's only garnered 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) through 166 games and has yet to seize a full-time role at the top level. His role is unlikely to change in Boston, especially coming off a season in which he broke his hand, so it's safe to ignore him in all fantasy setups.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...