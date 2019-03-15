Kampfer skated in only his second game since Christmas during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Despite a busy season opening for Kampfer that saw him skate in 25 of the Bruins' first 37 games, he has played in only two games since Dec. 23. Depending on the length of the upper-body injuries to Torey Krug and Kevan Miller, Kampfer will likely see a few more games before returning to the press box. He has three points and sports a minus-7 in 27 games this season.