Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Gets first start
Kampfer skated in his first game of the season in Monday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
It was Kampfer's first game since Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. He doesn't play in many games, but he always has to be ready to go in when the team needs him. Kampfer recorded three shots, two hits and a block in Monday's win.
