Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Heads down for conditioning
The Bruins sent Kampfer to AHL Providence for conditioning.
Kampfer has been a healthy scratch for 18 straight games, so he'll look to stay fresh with some minor-league action. It's unclear how long the 30-year-old will stay with Providence, and without a consistent spot in the lineup the journeyman's days could be numbered in Boston with the trade deadline approaching.
