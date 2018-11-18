Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Injury scare Saturday
Kampfer had to leave the ice after taking a hit from behind during Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
The Bruins are already down six defensemen and can't really afford any more injuries. After some time in the locker room, Kampfer was able to come back and finish the third period, hopefully meaning he is good-to-go for any future games.
