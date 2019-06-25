Kampfer signed a two-year deal worth $1.6 million with the Bruins on Monday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Kampfer tallied three goals and six points in 35 games with the Bruins last season. The 30-year-old blueliner would've been an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but Boston locked him up as a depth defenseman for the next two seasons.