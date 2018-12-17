Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Lights the lamp
Kampfer scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Sabres on Sunday.
This is Kampfer's first goal of the season, and it only took him 21 games to do it. Now, he has as many goals as he has assists on the season.
