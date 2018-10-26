Kampfer picked up an assist on the power play during a 3-0 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

This was his first point with the Bruins since Jan. 24, 2012 when he tallied an assist during a 5-3 loss to the Capitals. It is also his first power play point since 2015 when he was with the Panthers. With how many injuries the B's have on the back end right now Kampfer's reliable play in the last three games has been a sigh of relief.