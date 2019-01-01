Kampfer will be a healthy scratch for the Winter Classic showdown against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Most of these NHL players grew up playing pond hockey, so there's a sense of nostalgia among those who get to participate in the outdoor affair. Kampfer is the odd man out on the blue line, and it's a no-brainer since he's been limited to three points over 25 games and carries a minus-6 rating.