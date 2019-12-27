Kampfer was called up from the minors Friday.

Kampfer could immediately jump into the lineup versus the Sabres on Friday depending on the availability of Zdeno Chara (jaw). How long the 31-year-old Kampfer sticks in Boston will depend on the severity of Torey Krug's upper-body injury. In four NHL appearances this year, Kampfer averaged a meager 12:52 of ice time and will likely see similar minutes if he gets into any games.