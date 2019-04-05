Kampfer picked up an assist on the empty-net goal that sealed Thursday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

With the assist, Kampfer has officially posted the second-best offensive season of his career with five points in 34 games. During the contest, the 30-year-old skated a season-high 19:51 as Kevan Miller left the game with a lower-body injury. Expect Kampfer to play in the B's last tilt Saturday, but not see a starting role in the playoffs barring multiple injuries.