Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Records assist
Kampfer picked up an assist on the empty-net goal that sealed Thursday's 3-0 win over the Wild.
With the assist, Kampfer has officially posted the second-best offensive season of his career with five points in 34 games. During the contest, the 30-year-old skated a season-high 19:51 as Kevan Miller left the game with a lower-body injury. Expect Kampfer to play in the B's last tilt Saturday, but not see a starting role in the playoffs barring multiple injuries.
More News
-
Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Scores first ever power play goal•
-
Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Forced to shake off rust•
-
Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Returns from assignment•
-
Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Heads down for conditioning•
-
Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Omitted from Winter Classic lineup•
-
Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Surprises with another goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...