The Bruins returned Kampfer to AHL Providence on Sunday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

The 31-year-old had been in the lineup for four of the past five contests while filling in on the injury-riddled Bruins back end. Kampfer has only accumulated two points in eight NHL games this year, so his demotion likely won't affect things from a fantasy perspective. This news is evidence that Matt Grzelcyk (illness), who missed Saturday's game against Edmonton, will be healthy enough to play in Tuesday's game against Nashville.

