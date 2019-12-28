Kampfer was assigned to AHL Providence on Saturday, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Kampfer, 31, has four assists in six games with AHL Providence this season. He returns to the minors just a day after being summoned by the Bruins, an indication that both Torey Krug (upper body) and Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) could be nearing a return to action. Boston hosts the Sabres on Sunday.