Kampfer, who had been away from the Bruins due to a personal matter, was on the ice for the opening of AHL Providence's training camp, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Kampfer, who logged two assists in 10 games with Boston last season, gives the Bruins organization a reliable and experienced blue line depth option to call upon this season. Considering the unique context surrounding the current campaign, a call-up seems likely at some point for the 32-year-old, who has 211 NHL games under his belt to date.