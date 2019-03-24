Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Scores first ever power play goal
Kampfer ringed in a goal off the post during a 7-3 win against the Panthers on Saturday.
Throughout a seven-season, 197 game career Kampfer had never before scored a goal on the man advantage until Saturday's contest. The 30-year-old defender has found the net three times this season -- the most he has scored since he potted five in his rookie year (2010-11).
