Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Sent to AHL
The Bruins assigned Kampfer to AHL Providence on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old has skated in 10 games for the Bruins this season, but he's been a healthy scratch for two of the team's seven contests since he was called up from Providence earlier this month. Boston promoted blueliner Jeremy Lauzon to take Kampfer's spot on the active roster.
