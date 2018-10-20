Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Starts for first game this season
Kampfer will suit up for the first time this season, and the first time for the Bruins since 2012.
Kevan Miller and Charlie McAvoy were last minute scratches on Saturday, pushing Kampfer into the bottom pairing after seven games in the press box. He started 22 games for the Rangers last season, collecting only a single assist.
