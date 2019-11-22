Kampfer has only played in two games this season, recording no points.

After Torey Krug (upper body) was ruled out last week, the Bruins called up Urho Vaakanainen instead of inserting Kampfer back in the lineup. The veteran blueliner started 35 games last season, including three playoff games, but head coach Bruce Cassidy seems hesitant to throw him into the fray thus far this year.