Bruins' Steve Kampfer: Surprises with another goal
Kampfer lit the lamp for the second time this season during a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Sunday.
The last time Kampfer scored more than one goal in a season was back in 2015 with the Panthers. His career-high is five during his rookie season with the Bruins. Kampfer has a steady spot in the lineup now, but as soon as any of the injured Bruins defenders are ready to return, the Michigan-native will be a healthy scratch once again.
