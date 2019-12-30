Kampfer had two assists and three hits Sunday in a 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Kampfer was just recalled from AHL Providence earlier Sunday to replace an injured Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) on the blue line. He responded with his first two points of the season, assisting on two Jake DeBrusk power-play goals. The 31-year-old Kampfer had entered the game with just nine points in his last 73 NHL games since the start of the 2016-17 season.