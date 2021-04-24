Kampfer scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Sabres.

Where did that come from? Kampfer came into the game with only one goal and two points in 17 games this year, and he hasn't scored double-digit points in an NHL season since he was a rookie in 2010-11, but for one night he did a credible impression of Ray Bourque, opening the scoring early in the first period before notching two helpers in the third as the Bruins tried to rally from a 4-1 deficit. Don't expect a repeat performance any time soon from the 32-year-old.