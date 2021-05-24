Kampfer is recovering from hand surgery, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

It was previously reported that the veteran blueliner was dealing with an arm injury, but GM Don Sweeney clarified that a hand issue is what will sideline Kampfer indefinitely. The 32-year-old, who recorded two goals and five points in 20 games this past season, is off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats, but the Bruins will miss the valuable depth provided by Kampfer's ability to seamlessly step into the team's lineup when called upon.