Coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday that Kampfer has an arm injury and won't be available for the remainder of the playoffs, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

It's unclear how the veteran suffered the arm injury, but as evidenced by this news, it's serious enough to keep him out for a significant amount of time. Kampfer was solid in depth duties on defense this season, recording five points, 20 hits and 24 blocks across 20 games. With Kampfer sidelined, expect Connor Clifton and Jarred Tinordi to continue to handle duties on the third defensive pair going forward.