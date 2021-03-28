site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Bruins' Steven Kampfer: Rises to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kampfer was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Kampfer will likely keep seeing game-day callups since the Bruins are missing three right-shot defensemen.
