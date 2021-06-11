Kampfer (hand) will need another two and a half months to fully recover from hand surgery, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Based on his timeline, Kampfer should be cleared just in time for the start of training camp in the fall, though it could impact his offseason conditioning program. The veteran blueliner is set to hit the open market this offseason unless he can secure a contract extension in the coming weeks. Regardless of where he ends up, the Michigan native is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.