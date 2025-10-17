Jeannot scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Jeannot opened the scoring at 2:05 of the first period. The winger has two goals and six shots on net, as well as 12 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through five appearances. The 28-year-old is filling a middle-six role that should allow him to challenge for double-digit goals and 20-plus points for the first time since his 41-point effort in 2021-22.