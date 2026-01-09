Jeannot picked up two assists Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Flames.

Jeannot is having the best season of his career since his 41-point rookie campaign in 2021-22 in Nashville. He has four goals, 13 assists and 44 shots in 40 games in black and gold. Jeannot delivered four more hits Thursday to bring his team-leading total to 123. He won't come close to his whopping 318 hits from his rookie campaign, but he's well on his way to his fourth consecutive 200-plus hit season.