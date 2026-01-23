Jeannot scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Jeannot snapped a 10-game goal drought with his first-period tally to put the Bruins up 3-0. He missed four games due to an undisclosed injury during that slump. The physical winger has had a strong season with five goals, 19 points, 56 shots on net, 147 hits, 41 PIM, 38 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 47 outings, which is already the second-best campaign of his career on offense.